‘Running saved my life;’ Local school district cuts plan that would have increased pay-to-play fees

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local school district has scrapped a plan that would have raised the cost for students who pay to play sports to save the district money.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will have the latest information on the plan LIVE on News Center Daybreak

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Several track athletes at Wayne High School spoke to district leaders about how the current plan is already hard for some families.

“There are a lot of great athletes here at Wayne, but you don’t really know what’s going on in their lives or what their background story. Some athletes have both parents, some athletes have one, and some athletes don’t have even both,” said Alex Moncrief.

The district will still have to deal with budget challenges, but the plan will not include students having to pay more to play sports.

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