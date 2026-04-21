Police investigation a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood.

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood.
Officers were dispatched to Victor Avenue around 3:10 a.m. on Monday, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said officers were originally dispatched to the location around 2:30 a.m., but could not find a victim.
A 911 caller called back in and said that they were with the victim, according to the dispatcher.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person, and if a suspect has been located.
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