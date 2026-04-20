Body found in framework of Ohio bridge during inspection

LUCAS COUNTY — Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday morning in the framework of a bridge on the Ohio Turnpike

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A bridge inspector found the body while conducting an inspection just west of the state Route 2 interchange in Swanton Township, according to CBS-affiliate WTOL.

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Troopers did not say how long the body had been there.

The identity of the deceased is pending an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

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