Driver cited for OVI after crashing into pole, homes in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A 45-year-old woman was cited after crashing a car into a pole and two homes in Clark County on Sunday night.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported in the 300 block of S Main Street in New Carlisle after 8 p.m.

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A preliminary report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) revealed that Afshan Quarles, of Maryland, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban north on S. Main Street when she failed to maintain control and went off the right side of the road.

Quarles then hit a utility pole before crashing into one house. She then continued and hit the gas meter of a neighboring home.

She was not injured in the crash, but was cited for Failure to Maintain Responsible Control of a Motor Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs and/or Alcohol, according to OSHP.

New Carlisle Fire Chief Steve Trusty told News Center 7 on the scene Sunday evening that two families were displaced due to the crash. One was due to structural damage, and the other was due to the lack of gas.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP’s Springfield Post.

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