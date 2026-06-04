Area social worker accused of $12M Medicaid fraud scheme

BUTLER COUNTY — An area man faces 31 felony charges after officials said he defrauded Ohio’s Medicaid program of more than $12 million.

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A Butler County grand jury indicted Robert Haley on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated theft, Medicaid fraud, forgery, and more, our news partners at WCPO reported.

In early 2025, the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit began investigating Haley following a referral from the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

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Investigators uncovered widespread fraudulent billing activity tied to QIS LLC, a behavioral-health clinic owned and operated in Butler County by Haley, who is a licensed social worker and an independent chemical-dependency counselor.

Between January 2020 and May 2026, Haley was allegedly responsible for more than 60,000 fraudulent Medicaid claims for services that were not provided, resulting in more than $12 million in improper payments.

The alleged scheme involved billing Medicaid for therapeutic behavioral services to children in Butler County after-school programs.

Family members of the children told investigators that they knew nothing about the services and that their signatures on consent forms and service plans appeared to be forged.

We will continue to follow this story.

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