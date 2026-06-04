Explosives found during ‘intense’ FBI, bomb squad investigation at local apartment complex

GERMANTOWN — The FBI and police found explosives during a search inside an apartment complex in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has the latest information and a neighbor’s reaction this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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As previously reported, the Dayton Bomb Squad, German Police and Fire, along with the FBI, blocked off Windcliff Village Apartments along East Market Street in Germantown for hours on Wednesday.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that Germantown police and the FBI were at the complex doing a court-authorized investigation, but didn’t provide additional details.

A woman told our news crew that she looked out her window on Wednesday morning, and saw several cars that she did not recognize.

“There’s like 30 people swarming the place, and I’m like ok, that’s different, so it was very intense and very quick,” said McKenna A.

News Center 7 checked Montgomery County Jail records and found that Germantown police arrested Tony Houston at Windcliff Apartments around noon.

Tony Houston (Montgomery County Jail)

Jail records show that Houston has been booked on a charge of having weapons while under disability.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that its bomb squad was conducting a controlled disposal of explosives recovered during the search on Windcliff Drive.

We are still working to learn exactly what was found at the apartment complex.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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