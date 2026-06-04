15-year-old girl burned during school science experiment released from hospital

JAMESTOWN — A 15-year-old girl who was seriously burned during a school science experiment accident is recovering.

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On behalf of the family, a friend told News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright that Chloe Walker has been released from Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is back home.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, the incident happened at Greeneview High School on May 13.

Chloe was flown to the hospital with burns on about 50 percent of her body.

>>RELATED: Community supports student severely burned during school science experiment

“Not sure what happened, something got out of hand, something blew up. I don’t know if a chemical spilled, what actually happened. But she ended up with burns over 45 to 50% of her body. Her airway was compromised, she had burns around her mouth, around her face,” Silvercreek Township Fire and EMS Chief Steve Payton previously told News Center 7.

While Chloe was in the hospital, the Jamestown community embraced and supported her family.

People hosted fundraisers, donated to a GoFundMe page, and showed up to pray together.

News Center 7 previously spoke with Chloe’s grandparents, who said the community has been wonderful.

“Everybody has been so good. I mean, it’s unbelievable how much monetarily and stuff we never asked for, they just did it. It was just absolutely great,” Steve Windsor, Chloe’s grandfather, said.

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