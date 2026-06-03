3 in custody after police chase ends in Montgomery Co., OSHP says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three people are in custody after a police chase ended in Montgomery County.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle around 5:56 a.m., according to OSHP dispatchers.

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Scanner traffic indicated that the pursuit ended in the area of North Main Street and Siebenthaler Street.

OSHP dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that three people are in custody.

No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

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