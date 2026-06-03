Only a few more weeks of increasing daylight

DAYTON — This Wednesday night is the first sunset at or past 9 p.m. for the season! Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Days will continue to increase with daylight until the longest day of the year, the first day of summer. And we get to enjoy lots of that sunshine with high temperatures back in the upper 70s and 80s for the rest of the work week.

Daylight changes happening over the next month

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The sunset will be 9:08 p.m. by the first day of summer and will stay that late until the day after 4th of July. Then it will get earlier again.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

We will keep losing daylight until the first day of winter in December.

©2026 Cox Media Group