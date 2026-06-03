Firefighters free person trapped in rollover crash in Miami Co.

WEST MILTON — Firefighters helped free a person trapped inside a vehicle after a rollover crash in Miami County on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The West Milton Fire Company said in a social media post that firefighters responded around 9:40 a.m. to a crash on N. Miami and Water Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on its side with a person trapped inside.

Firefighters responded to the scene and started “stabilization and extrication,” according to the social media post.

They freed the person from the vehicle and transferred them over to the Union Township Life Squad.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]