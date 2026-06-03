Man accused of possessing child porn videos formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of having porn videos of a teen girl has been indicted.

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Reo Darnell Williams Jr. is alleged to have videos on his iCloud account of a now 17-year-old girl that appeared to have been “surreptitiously taken by the defendant,” according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

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He was indicted on several felonies, including four counts of endangering children in a sexual matter, four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity orientated material, and one count of tampering with evidence.

The victim is known to Williams. Dayton Police investigated after receiving a complaint from a family member who reportedly discovered the videos, the prosecutor’s office said.

Williams is not in custody, and a warrant has been issued.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.

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