Authorities investigating reported stabbing in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing in Trotwood on Tuesday night.

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The stabbing was reported in the 700 block of Miller Avenue around 11:15 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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