62-year-old woman dead after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 62-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Darke County Tuesday afternoon.

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Around 12:30 p.m., first responders were called to the 2600 block of State Route 571 for a head-on crash.

An initial investigation found that a Ram pickup truck was traveling southeast on SR-571 when it went left of center, hitting a Toyota Prius head-on.

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The driver of the Prius, Lorretta Biggs of Troy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, Larry Addis, 82, of Greenville, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

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