Ex-police lieutenant arrested again, accused of violating protection order

PREBLE COUNTY — A former police lieutenant is back in jail.

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Jason Etter was arrested by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday for violation of a protection order, according to online jail records.

News Center 7 has previously reported that last week Etter pleaded guilty to one count of menacing by stalking.

In March, a woman told Kettering police Etter had threatened to kill someone known to her in text messages.

She claimed the next day Etter assaulted her in her apartment, strangling her and placing the blade of a knife under her throat, according to court documents.

He was located and arrested at a Preble County home.

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While arresting him, Preble County deputies found that he had access to weapons in that home, which was a violation of an existing protection order, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Based on those observations, Preble County deputies filed a criminal report for a protection order violation and sent it to the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

As a result of that review, the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges, Eaton Municipal Court issued a warrant on May 29, and Etter was arrested today.

Etter will be held on no bond until he can be seen by an Eaton Municipal Court judge.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on the one count of menacing on June 22.

Etter was previously charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and 16 counts of aggravated menacing in November 2024.

After taking a plea deal, eight counts of aggravated menacing were dismissed, and a judge suspended a six-month jail sentence and put him on probation for two years.

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