19-year-old learns punishment for crash that killed man walking dog in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A 19-year-old has learned his punishment for a deadly crash in Miami County last year.

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Levi Rehmert, of Arcanum, was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Tuesday after being found guilty of one count of vehicular manslaughter, according to Miami County Court of Common Pleas records.

76 days of jail time were suspended, so Rehmert must only spend two weeks behind bars.

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Court records indicate that he needs to spend seven days in jail within 30 days of his sentencing and the other seven within 60 days.

Rehmert’s license will be suspended for 730 and he will be on probation for five years, according to records.

As previously reported, the deadly crash happened on Peters Road, between W. Evanston Road and Michaels Road, on Nov. 14, 2025.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2014 black Ford Fusion was going southbound on Peters Road and crossed over into the northbound lane, hitting two people and their dog as they were walking.

One of the people hit, 51-year-old Matthew Brown, died from his injuries at the scene.

A 48-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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