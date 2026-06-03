Man accused of sharing ex-husband’s nude photos arrested across state lines

BUTLER COUNTY — Authorities arrested a 24-year-old man in Kentucky after a months-long investigation.

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Detectives received reports that Aric Martin, 24, had disseminated nude photos of his ex-husband on social media on Nov. 10, 2025, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

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The photos were allegedly sent to members of the victim’s family in Lemon Township.

Authorities believe these photos were sent during an ongoing divorce.

Detectives obtained social media subpoenas and search warrants in this investigation.

The case was presented to the Butler County Grand Jury, which recently indicted Martin on one count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and Butler County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division located and arrested Martin in Kentucky on May 29.

Martin has been booked in the Grant County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Butler County, the sheriff’s office said.

“You can run, you can hide, and you can cross state lines, but sooner or later we’re going to find you,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “This arrest proves that time and distance don’t protect criminals from accountability. We don’t care where you go—we will track you down, we will catch up to you, and we will bring you back to face justice."

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