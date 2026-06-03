Man shot, killed by 2 officers during domestic violence call, police say

COLUMBUS — Two officers shot and killed a man during a domestic violence call in Ohio late Tuesday night.

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Police responded around 11:55 p.m. to a reported domestic violence call at the 800 block of Wilson Avenue in Columbus, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

A caller told dispatchers that a man allegedly assaulted a female and then claimed he was going to get a gun, Columbus Police said.

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When officers arrived, they walked toward the home and heard several gunshots. They reportedly saw a man firing a gun, WBNS reports.

Two officers fired their guns and hit the suspect at least once.

Medics transported the man to the hospital, where he later died. His ID will be released when the next of kin has been notified, Columbus Police stated.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police told WBNS that it is currently unknown who or what the suspect was firing at as officers approached.

Columbus police officials stated that no officers were injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested to investigate the shooting.

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