FBI, bomb squad responds to local apartment complex

GERMANTOWN — An investigation is underway at a local apartment complex.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on scene. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.
Our crews spotted the Dayton Bomb Squad and several Germantown police cruisers at the Windcliff Village Apartments Wednesday afternoon.
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The FBI and Germantown Police Department are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area," an FBI Cincinnati spokesperson confirmed.
Additional information was not immediately available.
We will update as we learn more.
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