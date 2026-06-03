FBI, bomb squad responds to local apartment complex

GERMANTOWN — An investigation is underway at a local apartment complex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is on scene. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Our crews spotted the Dayton Bomb Squad and several Germantown police cruisers at the Windcliff Village Apartments Wednesday afternoon.

TRENDING STORIES:

The FBI and Germantown Police Department are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area," an FBI Cincinnati spokesperson confirmed.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will update as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]