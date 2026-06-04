All southbound lanes closed on I-75 for semi fire

MIAMI COUNTY — All southbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 75 in Miami County due to a semi truck fire.

The call came out at 2:36 p.m. on I-75 SB near Princeton Rd, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

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OHGO has reported that all southbound lanes are closed.

No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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