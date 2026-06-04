Passenger jumps into driver’s seat, takes off from traffic stop

GREENE/CLARK COUNTY — A man is facing charges after deputies said he jumped into the driver’s seat and took off during a traffic stop.

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The vehicle was originally stopped on June 3 around 10 p.m. by a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on US-35 near Stringtown Road for an equipment violation.

While the driver was being interviewed by the deputy outside the vehicle, the passenger, identified as Rezner Edwards, allegedly got into the driver’s seat and took off.

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Deputies did not chase the vehicle but notified other area law enforcement agencies.

Jamestown police spotted the vehicle, and when an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it took off again.

A chase started around 10:15 p.m.

Around 16 minutes later, the chase ended on Kenton Street in Springfield when the vehicle crashed.

Edwards was detained and found to have active warrants.

He was turned over to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Greene County Jail.

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