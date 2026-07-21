Driver held on $1 million bond following fatal crash involving 16-year-old

MARION COUNTY — A man accused of driving under the influence and killing a 16-year-old boy earlier this month is facing felony charges.

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan said that 66-year-old Timothy Best is facing charges for driving drunk on July 4.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that a teenager was killed and four others were injured after a truck crashed into a parked car that was watching fireworks on County Road 183.

A 16-year-old boy who was standing and watching fireworks with his family was standing behind the parked vehicle when Best’s truck allegedly crushed the boy between the two vehicles.

TRENDING STORIES:

An Ohio State Highway Patrol investigation showed that Best had a blood alcohol level of .237, nearly three times the legal limit, according to a spokesperson.

Witnesses reported smelling alcohol on Best’s breath at the scene. Investigators also determined that Best was driving with a suspended license at the crash.

“Timothy Best chose to get behind the wheel with nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system while his license was already suspended. As a result, a boy who was simply watching fireworks with his family is now gone forever,” Grogan said.

A Marion County Magistrate ordered Best to be held in jail on a $1 million bond.

“This case is another painful reminder of the deadly consequences of drunk driving,” Grogan said. “When someone drives impaired and takes an innocent life, we will hold them fully accountable. No family should have to bury a child because a reckless fool decided to drink and drive.”

Grogan and the victims advocate in his office are supporting the boy’s family through this process.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]