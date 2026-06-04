Local hospital breaks previous ‘Baby Boom’ record with 17 nurses expecting

DAYTON — A local hospital is experiencing a “Baby Boom” in its Labor and Delivery unit.
Miami Valley Hospital has 17 nurses expecting children of their own at the same time, according to a release.
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The expectant moms range from 12 to 35 weeks pregnant.
The unit had a similar moment in 2019 when 11 nurses from the same Labor and Delivery unit were all expecting at the same time.
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