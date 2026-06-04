Bipartisan lawmakers demand action from DOJ on investigations into Fuyao, other area companies

DAYTON — Congress wants to know what’s going on after federal agents raided Fuyao two years ago.

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This focused on whether the company had workers in the country illegally.

A new congressional letter mentioned our I-Team’s reporting.

The letter demanded answers from the DOJ about search warrant raids here in the valley.

“It’s bipartisan on our China committee. I really commend your reporting on this, and it’s going to be one of my highest priorities,” U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said.

Last month, the I-Team investigated possible connections between Fuyao Glass America and a different Chinese-owned factory federal agents also raided.

We’ve reported on the court filings at the federal courthouse in Dayton tied to these raids.

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Now there’s a letter from lawmakers wanting answers about that investigation.

U.S. House members sent the letter to the acting U.S. Attorney General.

In it, they’re demanding answers from the DOJ, telling the agency to submit a report about its investigation of illegal labor practices by auto glass companies tied to the Chinese government.

Lawmakers remind the DOJ in the letter that Congress has ordered that overdue report through a bill President Donald Trump signed into law in January.

“Yes, I mean, they were supposed to do a report,” Khanna said.

Khanna is the top democrat on the House China Select Committee.

He’s one of four lawmakers who signed the bipartisan letter.

John Bedell, lead investigative reporter for the News Center 7 I-Team, asked Khanna what he attributes the lack of information from the DOJ to.

“I think it’s just a slowness, and I don’t know if there’s a lobbying effort, but you know, I don’t understand why we’re not getting this information,” Khanna said.

The letter cites reporting from the News Center 7 I-Team done in collaboration with the Dayton Daily News several times.

Our months-long investigation looked into the status of the federal investigation following search warrant raids at the Fuyao plant and 27 houses in the Dayton area two summers ago.

Fuyao denies being a target of the federal investigation.

The congressional letter specifically calls out Fuyao and two other companies with local ties that the I-Team named in our joint investigation.

First there’s Wellmade Flooring in Georgia, where our sister station WSB-TV reported on a federal raid in March 2025.

In that case, after a federal search warrant, state prosecutors charged three men with labor trafficking.

The suspects all denied wrongdoing.

Then there’s one of the staffing agencies Wellmade used to recruit workers, JoinWin Consulting, headquartered in Moraine.

We found a federal labor complaint linking JoinWin to Fuyao.

The staffing agency is not accused of wrongdoing in either the Ohio or Georgia case.

The I-Team’s reporting confirmed the federal case in Ohio is still open, but Khanna wants that report from the Justice Department showing where it stands.

“This is something that I am passionate about. It’s bipartisan on our China committee. I really commend your reporting on this, and it’s going to be one of my highest priorities,” Khanna said.

As we reported last month, that legally-mandated deadline for that DOJ report was two weeks ago.

We asked Khanna what he can do if the DOJ doesn’t comply with his new June 19 deadline in this letter.

He said the House China Select Committee could issue subpoenas or hold hearings.

So far, the Justice Department has not responded to the I-Team’s request for comment.

Fuyao sent the following statement:

"Fuyao Glass America (FGA) is an independent American corporation, duly registered and headquartered in the State of Ohio. For more than a decade, FGA has maintained good standing and remains committed to full compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws. We believe Fuyao Glass America is not the target of the ongoing government investigation and has fully cooperated with the government.FGA has been a significant taxpayer in the State of Ohio and has made substantial investments in modernizing facilities and advancing workforce development. As part of its commitment to revitalizing American manufacturing, FGA invested in and transformed an abandoned former truck assembly plant into a state-of-the-art automotive glass manufacturing facility. This redevelopment not only restored a dormant industrial site but also created thousands of jobs, contributing to economic growth and strengthening the local community.

FGA is not a “CCP-linked entity,” notwithstanding rumors and accusations suggesting otherwise. FGA’s parent company, Fuyao Group, is one of the world’s largest automotive glass manufacturers, with operations in 13 countries. It is a publicly traded company listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Fuyao Group is not state-owned, directly or indirectly by Chinese government."

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