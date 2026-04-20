Campground near Kings Island gets makeover, brings classic cartoon park to life

MASON, Ohio — A campground near King’s Island is getting a makeover.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Camp Cedar in Mason has officially become a Jellystone Park, complete with a 10-foot statue of Yogi Bear now welcoming visitors, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jellystone Park is the name of the fictional park where the Hanna-Barbera character Yogi Bear lives with his friend Boo-Boo Bear.

With the transition to the Jellystone brand, many of the new attractions at the camp-resort will be focused on kids.

The camp already had two pools, but soon families will also enjoy foam parties, a jumping pillow, wagon rides, Frisbee golf, and visits from Yogi himself, WCPO-9 TV reported.

There is also a fishing pond and a hiking trail that surround the camp for quiet time. Weekends and holidays will be themed for some unique fun across the camp-resort.

Families can stay in glamping cabins, bring their own RV, or rent one of the 22 RVs already set up at the camp, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The new amenities are currently being added and are expected to be done by Memorial Day weekend, according to General Manager Marc Belden.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group