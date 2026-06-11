Elementary school principal resigns amid allegations of dragging student

TROTWOOD — An elementary school principal accused of dragging a student by their feet has resigned.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins breaks down what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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Westbrooke Village Elementary School in Trotwood will get a new principal next year.

Tabitha Hardin submitted her resignation letter after leading the school for four years. It’s effective June 30.

Trotwood Madison School District reported to the state that Hardin allegedly dragged a student by their feet down the hall from the gymnasium.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins reached out to Trotwood Madison School District Superintendent Marlon Howard about the allegations.

He replied saying, “The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our highest priority.”

Jenkins also reached out to Hardin to get her side of the story, but got no response.

One of Hardin’s neighbors spoke about her character. They’ve been neighbors for ten years.

“I’ve seen her around the community, shopping for things for the kids, they do whatever little incentive-type gifts that they do,” Alicia Springer, of Trotwood, said.

Springer was shocked to find out about the allegations against Hardin.

“That doesn’t sound like Tabitha at all. She’s not a violent person. I didn’t pick up that vibe from her at all,” Springer said.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Trotwood Police Department to see if they are investigating this incident. We haven’t heard back.

We will continue to follow this story.

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