Cleanup underway after sewage overflows into local creek

SPRINGBORO — Cleanup efforts are continuing after sewage overflowed into a local creek.

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Montgomery County Environmental Services said they responded to a sanitary sewer overflow at the Clear Creek Lift Station, located along West Tech Road near North Springboro Pike.

The lift station is in Springboro but owned and operated by MCES.

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The overflow, which entered a nearby creek, was caused by a temporary pumping system failure and increased rainfall, a spokesperson for MCES said.

Crews worked to stop the overflow, and the Ohio EPA was notified.

There is no threat to public health, drinking water supplies, or nearby residents, but out of an abundance of caution, the public is asked to avoid the area.

MCES and the Ohio EPA are continuing to monitor the pumping system.

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