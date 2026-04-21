1 person dead, 4 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and left four people suffering from injuries.

The crash happened on Monday evening around 4:30 p.m. in Clermont County on Old State Route 32 Road at Zagar Road, according to a spokesperson.

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During the initial investigation, it was determined that a 2004 Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Trey Farris, was going west on Old State Route 32.

Farris attempted to make a left turn onto Zagar Road when he was struck by a 2011 Nissan Rogue, operated by 31-year-old Devon Riley.

Farris was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

Laraina Holder, a passenger in Farris’s vehicle, was transported by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, but later died at the hospital.

Riley was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

His passenger, Christina Riley, was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

A second passenger in Riley’s car, Zachary Prather, was also treated at the scene with minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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