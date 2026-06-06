District mourns death of former school board member

TROY — Troy City Schools announced the death of former board member Michael Ham.

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Ham died on June 5 at the age of 36.

He served on the board of education from Jan. 1, 2017, until Dec. 31, 2023.

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Ham was a Troy High School graduate, author, nationally known speaker, and a Troy High School Vesper Award winner.

“Michael served our district with passion, insight, and an unwavering commitment to the success of every student. His contributions helped shape policies and initiatives that strengthened our schools and supported our community. Those who worked with him will remember his thoughtful leadership, resilience, and advocacy,” the district said.

Details regarding funeral arrangements and ways to honor his memory will be shared when available.

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