Police department mourns death of retired K-9

MIDDLETOWN — A local police department is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Officer Chase.

Chase served the City of Middletown from 2015 until his retirement in 2019.

He was born on Jan. 8, 2014, and was with his handler, Deputy Chief Ryan Morgan, at the time of his death.

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K-9 Chase began his service in Middletown after arriving in the United States, forming a lasting partnership with Morgan.

During his career, K-9 Chase helped protect officers, track suspects, locate evidence, and seize illegal drugs.

Following his retirement, K-9 Chase remained a cherished companion to Morgan.

The department acknowledged the difficulty of saying goodbye, despite the decision being appropriate.

The Middletown community has expressed gratitude for K-9 Chase’s service, loyalty, protection, and the memories he created.

He was described as the partner every officer hopes for, and a friend Morgan will never forget.

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