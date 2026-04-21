City of Dayton selects new police chief

DAYTON — The City of Dayton has selected a new police chief.

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Eric A. Henderson has been selected to serve as the Dayton Police Department’s new Chief of Police, according to a Facebook post by Dayton Police and Fire.

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Henderson was selected for the position “following a deliberate and thoughtful selection process that reflects nearly five years of intentional succession planning and community engagement,” the post read.

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He currently serves as Deputy Chief of Police and has more than 27 years of law enforcement experience.

“Throughout his career, Henderson has demonstrated exceptional leadership in complex and high-pressure environments,” the post read.

During his tenure with Dayton, he has held several positions, including Deputy Chief, Major, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Detective, and Patrol Officer.

“In these leadership roles, he has overseen major operational divisions, directed emergency responses to critical incidents, and helped lead community-centered policing reform efforts that strengthened relationships between law enforcement and residents,” the post read.

Henderson has several professional credentials, including a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Park University, a Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice from the University of Virginia, and graduation from the FBI National Academy.

“Eric has broad and deep knowledge of the varied operations throughout the police department and a demonstrated ability to collaborate and build meaningful, strategic partnerships with community stakeholders. I am confident in his ability to work with any group that is authentically interested in continuing the work to make Dayton a safe and peaceful city for all,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said.

During the selection process, the city held a community stakeholder interview panel to ensure public participation.

The session was facilitated by Dr. Patrick Oliver of Cedarville University and included participation from leaders representing business, neighborhood, civil rights, education, nonprofit, and community advocacy organizations.

“Their perspectives helped shape a comprehensive evaluation process grounded in community expectations and public trust,” the post read.

The city said Henderson has extensive experience managing large-scale public safety operations.

He has coordinated responses to tornadoes, active shooter incidents, protests, and other critical events, and has played a key role in implementing officer wellness initiatives, emergency planning improvements, and innovative crime reduction strategies, the post said.

As Chief of Police, Henderson will oversee all department operations, which include crime prevention, emergency response, officer development, public safety strategy, and community engagement.

“As Chief, my focus will be building trust and transparency within the department and with the community through listening, communication, and accountability. Violent crime continues to cause generational harm to families across our city, and we will confront it by working alongside community members, the business community, and our partners across all levels of government, using coordinated enforcement, technology, and evidence-based strategies focused on those responsible for violent crime. We will also invest in our people, prioritizing wellness, building resilience, and ensuring our staff have the training and professional development they need to serve at their best.” — Eric Henderson said.

Henderson will begin his new role on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

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