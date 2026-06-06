Police investigating motorcycle crash near UD campus

DAYTON — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash near the University of Dayton campus.
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Crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the area of East Stewart Street near Marycrest Lane on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
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