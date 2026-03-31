Dayton police chief notifies city of intention to leave department, city leaders confirm

DAYTON — Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal has notified the city that he intends to resign from his position, City of Dayton leaders confirm to News Center 7.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell will have more on this development tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Afzal intends to take another police-related job in another state, leaders say.

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The move is contingent on his new employer approving his background checks and other administrative tasks.

The timeline for Afzal’s departure is not yet set, but city leaders are currently putting plans together to find his replacement.

Afzal has been in this role since late 2021. He came from Hopewell, Virginia, to replace Richard Biehl, who retired that summer.

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