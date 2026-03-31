Man accused of robbing local Key Bank arrested

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in Miami Twp. on Monday.

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The robbery was reported at the Key Bank on Miamisburg Centerville Road shortly before 3 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the township.

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A man, later identified as 62-year-old John Butler, reportedly passed a note to a teller demanding cash.

The teller complied with the demand, and then Butler ran from the bank.

Flock cameras also identified a suspect vehicle, which officers later found on Interstate 75.

The officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and took Butler into custody.

“He is also under investigation for what appears to be a large amount of drugs on his person,” the spokesperson added in a statement to News Center 7.

Butler is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

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