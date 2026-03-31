Woman hit by concrete truck at area intersection

LOGAN COUNTY — A woman was hit by a concrete truck in Logan County Monday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Bellefontaine Fire Department.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson breaks down what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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The crash happened at S Main Street and Auburn Avenue in Bellefontaine.

Officials said the woman was hit at the intersection.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, the spokesperson said.

MedFlight transported the woman to Grant Hospital in Columbus.

This crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

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