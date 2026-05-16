Police, medics respond to reported machine entrapment at Dayton Mall

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police and medics responded to a reported machine entrapment at the Dayton Mall on Saturday afternoon.

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Just before 1:35 p.m., Miami Township units were dispatched to the Dayton Mall on reports of a machine entrapment near LensCrafters, according to a Kettering police and fire dispatcher.

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Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that someone may be trapped in a trash compactor.

Medics were called to respond, but at this time, no confirmed injuries have been reported, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene and will continue updating this story.

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