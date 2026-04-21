Police, medics respond to crash involving fire engine in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a crash involving a fire engine in Dayton on Tuesday morning.
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Just after 9 a.m., police and medics were dispatched to the area of North Broadway Street and Yale Ave on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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The sergeant confirmed the crash did involve a fire engine.
Medics were requested, but details on any injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
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