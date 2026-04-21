Local man killed in two-vehicle crash in northern Ohio

HANCOCK COUNTY — An Englewood resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning in Hancock County.

The crash happened on April 19, just before 3 a.m. on Interstate 75 near milepost 145, according to a spokesperson from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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A 2021 Dodge Charger, driven by 21-year-old Samenda Moreau of Findlay, was driving northbound on I-75 at a high rate of speed, striking a 2026 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Silverado, driven by 51-year-old Jeanine Marsh, was pushed off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The passenger of the Silverado, 49-year-old Rondel Marsh of Englewood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeanine Marsh was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A backseat passenger, 19-year-old Ryan Marsh, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Moreau was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger in the charger, 31-year-old Besly Sidelca was treated at the scene and was released.

Troopers said that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, with the possibility of more charges to be filed at a later date.

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