2 Ohio men, business charged in illegal dumping investigation

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men and a junk removal business were charged in connection with an illegal dumping investigation, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

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A Summit County grand jury indicted Akron residents DeShawn Dixon, 47, and Zachary Dupert, 34, along with the business SOS Junk Removal, on illegal dumping and open burning charges.

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The indictments follow an investigation into two vacant lots in Copley Township, owned by Dixon, that are located near residential areas, playgrounds and wetlands.

These properties have been the site of several open burning incidents over recent years, prompting fire department responses.

“We have shined a light on this dumper,” Former Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Taking a shortcut to get rid of your waste is not acceptable.”

Dixon faces charges of open burning and dumping of solid waste, operating a solid waste facility without a license, illegal disposal of construction and demolition debris, and tampering with evidence.

Dupert and his business, SOS Junk Removal, are each charged with open dumping of solid waste and illegal disposal of construction and demolition debris.

Last year, the township installed a surveillance camera near the properties using grant funding from Yost’s “Shine a Light on Dumpers” initiative, the office said.

This camera captured SOS Junk Removal trucks entering the sites carrying loads of waste and debris before driving away empty on multiple occasions.

Investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at the properties in February.

During the search, they discovered household trash, carpet, furniture and other waste, along with burned materials buried underground.

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