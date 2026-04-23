Police investigating after victims of shooting show up at local hospital

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating after victims of a shooting walked into Miami Valley Hospital on Wednesday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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Dayton police responded to reports that at least one person with a gunshot wound showed up at Miami Valley Hospital at approximately 8:43 p.m.

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The dispatch supervisor said there are possibly two victims, but it is unclear how serious the injuries are.

The gunfire reportedly took place on Grove Avenue, the supervisor added.

News Center 7 crews went to the area and saw several Dayton police cruisers blocking the street.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

We are working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

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