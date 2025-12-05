Teacher arrested, accused of having sexual relationship with student-athlete

UNION CITY, Ind. — A Darke County teacher was arrested after police said he had sex with a student-athlete.

Union City Police Department in Indiana arrested James “Jim” Robinson after allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Robinson, a current teacher at the Ansonia Local School District and former golf coach, is accused of having sexual contact with a student-athlete on multiple occasions, according to a media release.

The incident dates back to 2012.

Following the conclusion of the investigative process, Robson was taken into custody by the Union City Police Department and formally charged with three counts of Child Seduction.

He is currently being held in the Randolph County Sheriff’s Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.

