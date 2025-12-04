Large police presence, SWAT reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in a Dayton neighborhood.

Police and SWAT have been seen in the 1700 block of S. Gettysburg Avenue.

News Center 7’s crew on the scene reports seeing several marked and unmarked police vehicles, and hearing SWAT tell the residents of a home on S. Gettysburg Avenue to come out.

An officer was also seen taping off the area.

We’re working to learn and will continue to provide updates.

