2 area prison employees placed on leave after inmate’s death

WARREN COUNTY — Two area prison employees have been placed on leave following the death of an inmate, an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections spokesperson confirmed.

Laselle Allen died while in custody of the Lebanon Correctional Institute at the Atrium Medical Center on Saturday morning.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about Allen’s conviction and how he died.

The spokesperson said the two employees, one of whom is a registered nurse, were placed on administrative leave on Wednesday pending the investigation into this matter.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating Allen’s death.

Additional details on this incident were not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

