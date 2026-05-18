Local student breaks 2 school records at middle school state track and field finals

BELLBROOK — A local student earned top finishes at the Middle School state track and field competition this weekend.

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Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools said in a social media post that Maria Boyd finished in second place in the shot put and third in the discus.

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She also broke two school records.

Boyd threw 103 feet, 11 inches in the discus.

She followed up by throwing 42 feet, 1.75 inches in the shot put, according to the social media post.

“An amazing feat!” the school district said.

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