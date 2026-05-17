Springfield man charged with 10th OVI Offense

SPRINGFIELD — A repeat OVI offender is facing yet another charge.

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Jonathan Piersoll, of Springfield, was arrested after an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper initiated a traffic stop.

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Piersoll showed signs of impairment during the stop and was arrested for OVI.

This is his 10th OVI offense, according to the OSHP.

Piersoll has seven prior OVI convictions between 2001 and 2023.

In November 2025, OSHP troopers arrested Piersoll on his 8th OVI charge.

In April 2026, officers with the Springfield Police Department arrested Piersoll on an additional OVI charge, his 9th charge.

Both cases remain pending in court.

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