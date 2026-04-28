Over 30k without power as storms move through the area

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power as storms move through the area.

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34,992 customers have reported not having power, according to an AES outage map.

Outages have been reported in the following counties:

Montgomery: 27076

Greene: 6542

Darke: 15

Champaign: 190

Preble: 579

Logan: 170

Mercer: 2

Miami: 293

Shelby: 26

Clark: 28

We will continue to follow this story.

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