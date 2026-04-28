Over 30k without power as storms move through the area

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power as storms move through the area.
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34,992 customers have reported not having power, according to an AES outage map.
Outages have been reported in the following counties:
Montgomery: 27076
Greene: 6542
Darke: 15
Champaign: 190
Preble: 579
Logan: 170
Mercer: 2
Miami: 293
Shelby: 26
Clark: 28
We will continue to follow this story.
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