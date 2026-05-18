Community rallies to raise money for student severely burned during school science experiment

JAMESTOWN — Multiple businesses came together to support a student who was injured after a horrific accident during a school science experiment.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, fundraisers were held at the Jamestown Café and Small-Town Roots Salon & Spa on Sunday.

A class experiment at Greeneview High School sent 15-year-old Chloe Walker to the hospital with serious burns, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The purpose is to help the family of a 15-year-old who continues to recover from almost 50 percent of her body being burned at school.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said there were signs on the windows to let them know that they were participating.

“I just felt like God had put it on me that I needed to do something,” said Nichole Marshall, owner of Small-Town Roots Salon & Spa.

She told Patterson that people could either donate cash or hair.

“If she is going to need a wig, then we can find out where they’re going to get their wig from, and we can take all of the hair donations there, and they will help put that into a wig,” said Marshall.

Patterson said that Walker was flown to Columbus with severe burns that covered part of her body.

The accident happened on May 13 when a science experiment caught fire. It forced the school to be evacuated.

The Jamestown Café allowed Walker’s classmates to work and raise money for the family.

“It means a lot to me, I think everyone is truly trying to help her,” said Kayleigha Burden. “Very inspiring, I didn’t think that many people would come up and raise that much money.”

They told Patterson that what keeps the students going is the updates.

“Everybody’s been praying for her,” said Ainsley Brooks.

“Everybody is just really happy that she’s doing better,” said Halee Marsden.

All the money from the café and salon is being donated to the Walker family.

Students are encouraged to wear pink to school on Monday for Chloe Walker

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