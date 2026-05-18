Officers shoot man armed with shotgun in Ohio, police say

TOLEDO — Police shot a man armed with a shotgun in Toledo on Sunday.

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Toledo Police responded just before 10:35 a.m. on a report of a weapons complaint on Coral Avenue, according to a police spokesperson.

A caller told dispatchers that a male suspect was making threatening statements, including threats to kill several people, with a shotgun.

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When officers arrived, they identified a suspect as Brandon Pechette, 44, who was armed with a shotgun.

Officers ordered the suspect to drop his weapon several times. During the encounter, they fired their guns at the suspect, the police spokesperson said.

Perchette was taken into custody, and officers secured the shot.

Medics transported the suspect to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured, the police spokesperson stated.

The officers who fired shots will be put on paid administrative leave.

The incident remains under investigation.

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