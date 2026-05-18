Cleveland Cavaliers rout Detroit in Game 7; advance to 2026 Eastern Conference Finals

DETROIT — The Cleveland Cavaliers have advanced in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

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The Cavs blew out the Detroit Pistons, 125-94, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

They will play the New York Knicks in the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals.

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Donovan Mitchell led four players in double figures with 26 points.

Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill each scored 23 points. Merrill went 5-of-8 from three-point range.

Evan Mobley had a double-double: 21 points and 12 rebounds.

This is the first time that Cleveland has advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2018.

The Cavs’ last appearance without LeBron James was back in 1992.

Cleveland will play the Knicks in Game 1 on Tuesday, May 19, at Madison Square Garden.

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