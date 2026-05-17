Woman dead after being hit by car on US-35, OSHP says

ROSS COUNTY — A woman was killed after being hit by a car on U.S. 35 on Saturday morning.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers received a call around 8:30 a.m. of a reported object on the side of the road on westbound U.S. 35 in Ross County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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When troopers arrived, they later confirmed that a crash had happened, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

An initial investigation revealed that a Kia K5 was traveling on U.S. 35 when it hit a woman, who was walking on the road.

OSHP identified the woman as Jolayne Blake, 45, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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