Trooper helps OD victim during traffic stop

XENIA — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper helped a victim who was overdosing during a traffic stop.

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On April 17, troopers from the Xenia Post stopped a speeding vehicle and were alerted that one of the passengers was experiencing a potential overdose, according to a social media post from the OSHP.

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The OSHP shared body camera footage from the responding trooper.

“My brother, I think he’s ODing,” a person in the car can be heard saying in the video.

The trooper then goes and retrieves a Narcan kit from their cruiser.

“Please hurry. Please,” the man in the car said.

“Alright, I’m going to start Narcanning him. Do you know what he was taking?” The trooper can be heard saying.

“I don’t know. We just picked him up, but I’m freaking out,” the man said.

The video shows troopers working to pull the unconscious man out of the vehicle to continue providing aid until EMS arrived.

Shortly after the trooper administered the Narcan, the man regained consciousness and was checked out by EMS.

“You’re okay. I’m right here with you,” the man’s brother can be heard saying as the man regained consciousness.

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